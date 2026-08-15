HYC founder attempts suicide in Hyderabad over police harassment

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Youth Courage (HYC) founder Salman Khan allegedly attempted suicide on Friday, August 14, with the group claiming that he took the extreme step due to police harassment over a case filed against him.

HYC shared a video of Khan being treated at a hospital on Facebook. In its post, HYC said, “Salman Khan HYC Suicide Attempt Due To Police And Government Harassment.”

Hyderabad Youth Courage (HYC) founder Salman Khan allegedly attempted suicide on Friday, August 14. pic.twitter.com/TCi5YrVjZk — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 15, 2026

Case against Salman

The alleged suicide attempts came hours after the Mehdipatnam Police booked Khan, who is also a Bharat Rahstra Samithi (BRS) leader for sharing an objectionable poster of Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh. The complaint was submitted by V Laxman, a resident of Mangalhat. He said that while he was scrolling on his phone, he came across videos of Salman Khan and two others erecting a poster with a footwear print on Singh’s photo.

The poster allegedly read “Hyderabad Youth Courage, a Signature for our Rasool Allah, Take Two Minutes of your valuable time, Sign, Stand, Show your love, Gustakh-E-Rasool Maloon Raja Singh (Raja Singh, the accursed one who insults the Prophet).”

The complainant alleged that Salman Khan was engaging in provocative and damaging acts of a religious nature, and displaying religious hatred content for the purpose of gaining benefits.

A case has been registered under Sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 292 (public nuisance) read with 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Mehdipatnam police denied allegations of harassment. “A case has been registered against Khan. However, he didn’t come to the police station, so how does he claim to be harassed by us?”