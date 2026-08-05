Dalit youth hacked to death by upper-caste men in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: A Dalit youth was allegedly murdered in Tamil Nadu’s Dindigul district on July 30, according to the state Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF), which has described it as a brutal caste-based murder.

The organisation issued a statement claiming that the deceased, Ramar, aged 26, and his acquaintance Prasanth, aged 20, were lured by an upper-caste man who alleged that their horse had grazed on his land.

Both Ramar and Prasanth are residents of Poombarai village in Kodaikanal taluk and earned a living by transporting vegetables from the hills to vehicles on horses.

On the night of the incident, a man named Raghu, belonging to a dominant caste, arrived at Ramar’s house, alleging that their horse had grazed his land. The TNUEF said Ramar was lured under the pretext of showing the spot and was instead assaulted by five men with sickles.

The 26-year-old suffered several cut injuries and subsequently died. Prasanth, who went with Ramar, also sustained serious injuries and is being treated at Theni Government Medical College Hospital.

Although the police filed a case under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and arrested one accused, the others remain at large.

The TNUEF demanded the immediate arrest of all accused, financial compensation for Ramar’s family, a government job for his wife, school support for his two children, and advanced medical care for Prasanth.

Describing it as a horrific casteist attack resulting in murder, the organisation said it would continue the legal and democratic struggle until the victim’s family got justice.

Surviving victim’s family faces continued threats

When a delegation of TNUEF visited Prasanth, his mother said that their family has received continued threats and expressed fear for her son’s life. “Our family is under continuous threat. I fear my son’s life may also be at risk,” she said, pleading for immediate police protection from the Tamil Nadu government.

TNUEF state president T. Sellakkannu demanded that the government provide permanent police protection to the surviving victim and his family.

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The organisation, along with the Communist Party of India (M), has been staging a dharna at the Dindigul Government Hospital to demand the accused’s arrest and justice for Ramar.

The TNUEF alleged that district officials have tried to coerce Ramar’s parents into accepting the body.