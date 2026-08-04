Dalit influencer files doxxing complaint against Hindutva creator

Hyderabad: Dalit social media influencer and political commentator Dara Ajay Kumar, popularly known as “Radical Ajay,” has filed a police complaint at the Punjagutta Police Station alleging online harassment, doxxing and criminal intimidation by right-wing Hindutva content creator TD Rakesh Sharma.

Ajay, an Ambedkarite, alleged that Sharma had subjected him to a sustained campaign of online harassment across multiple Instagram reels for his political views on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, which culminated in the public disclosure of his personal information, including his residential address and mobile phone number.

According to the complaint, filed on August 1, Ajay approached the police after Sharma uploaded a series of reels targeting him.

The allegations

In his written complaint, Ajay stated that an Instagram user had shared his personal information online without his consent and was using the handle to threaten and intimidate him. He has asked the police to take legal action, remove the offending videos and suspend the account.

In a statement to the media on Monday, August 3, Ajay said that over the previous three days, Sharma had uploaded multiple videos spreading false information about him. He alleged that Sharma disclosed details about his educational background, falsely claimed his mother was a former Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) member, threatened to reveal his residential address and then did so, and later published his mobile phone number online — after which he began receiving numerous calls from unknown individuals.

Ajay said Sharma also made false claims about his personal life, including allegations about his relationships, his religious conversion and a claim that his brother’s employment was owed to reservation. He described the videos as part of a sustained campaign of harassment, doxxing, intimidation and defamation that had placed his privacy and safety at serious risk.

Doxxing refers to the practice of publishing a person’s private information, such as their address or phone number, online without their consent, often to expose them to harassment or harm.

According to the complaint and a review of the Instagram reels by Siasat.com, Sharma uploaded multiple reels targeting Ajay. Across the reels, Sharma spoke in a raised voice and adopted an aggressive, confrontational tone, directing personal attacks at Ajay.

On August 1, Sharma posted a reel in which he said he was not concerned about the police complaint Ajay had filed against him. In the same reel, he warned that he would publicly “expose” Ajay’s residential address. According to Ajay, Sharma then carried out that threat, publishing his residential address and other personal details in a later reel.

Who is Rakesh Sharma?

Sharma’s Instagram page describes him as a “digital creator” and carries the following bio:

TD RAKESH SHARMA VOICE OF DHARMA

Rama’s aim, Lakshmana’s fury!

Standing for Dharma, crushing Adharma.

Justice is coming for every Surpanakha.

His content included calls for a Hindu Rashtra and opposition to the word “secular” in the Constitution. A review of his reels showed that his criticism of Ajay stems from the latter’s political views.

In his videos, Sharma objected to Ajay’s criticism of Prime Minister Modi and Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Kalyan and took issue with the Dalit influencer’s expressed support for activist Umar Khalid. He casted these positions as evidence that Ajay is “anti-Hindu.”

In one reel, Sharma said that criticising Modi is “definitely anti-Hindu.”

The reels also carried remarks warning that Ajay had angered supporters of Modi and Kalyan, with Sharma claiming that people would find Ajay no matter where he stayed in Hyderabad. In the same videos, Sharma repeated that he is unconcerned about any legal action, including the complaint filed against him.

Other targets of Sharma

The reels reviewed by Siasat.com showed Sharma targeting other public figures beyond Ajay, including some which included Islamophobic and anti-Christian remarks.

Sharma targeted independent journalist Thulasi Chandu, referring to her as “Catherine.” He made a series of claims about her professional work, sources of funding, religious identity and personal life. He accused her of falsely presenting herself as a journalist, alleged that she was associated with Christian organisations and an “anti-Hindu” network and claimed she was part of a group promoting certain individuals and narratives in exchange for money.

He also made personal remarks about her attire, family and reputation, using derogatory and misogynistic language.

Sharma further promised to produce what he described as evidence that Chandu is a Christian. As part of these claims, he questioned her attire and appearance, commenting on the absence of a mangalsutra and mettelu – traditional Telugu toe rings commonly worn by many married women in Telugu communities – and referred to a video from Chandu’s visit to Kerala in which she spoke about a church.

Chandu had previously addressed similar allegations in a video, saying that false information was being circulated about her religious identity and the funding of her journalism. She has also said she has repeatedly been accused by right-wing social media users of being “anti-Hindu” and of being a Christian.

In a separate reel, Sharma targeted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay’s latest release, Jana Nayagan, alleging that the film insulted Hindus. He claimed that the climax, which reportedly lasts 30 minutes, contained content that hurt Hindu sentiments. Sharma called on Telugu audiences to boycott the film and urged everyone to share his video and back his call.

In another reel, Sharma targeted Tollywood actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas for visiting a dargah, accusing the actor of “being secular.”

Videos on actor Prakash Raj, YouTuber Prashna Ravan

In several reels, Sharma targeted actor Prakash Raj for his political opposition to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and PM Modi.

Sharma also targeted Joseph Bachalakuri, alias YouTuber Prashna Ravan, a political commentator and critic of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister. Ravan was arrested multiple times in mid-2026 over his remarks against Kalyan and later booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Sharma ended several of the reels reviewed by Siasat.com with the slogans “Jai Shri Ram,” “Vande Mataram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”

Photo with Raja Singh

Sharma’s public social media posts point to his support for Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh, a controversial figure in Telangana with a history of communal and Islamophobic remarks and multiple criminal cases. In a post on X dated July 14, Sharma shared photographs of himself meeting the MLA and wrote, “Honored to meet Shri @TigerRajaSingh Ji, congratulate him, and share a brief conversation. Truly a memorable moment! As T.D. Rakesh Sharma, I believe every meeting is a valuable opportunity to learn.”

He closed the post with the slogan “Jai Shri Ram.”

Honored to meet Shri @TigerRajaSingh Ji, congratulate him, and share a brief conversation. Truly a memorable moment! As T.D. Rakesh Sharma, I believe every meeting is a valuable opportunity to learn." జై శ్రీరామ్ 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/e9JBo71Qnu — TDRAKESHSHARMA (@tdrakeshsharma) July 14, 2026

His Instagram page also features an artificial intelligence (AI)-generated image showing him taking a selfie with Prime Minister Modi.