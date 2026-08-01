FIRs, doxxing: Hindutva X handles target CJP women protesters

Women who participated in the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) led Jantar Mantar protest in New Delhi are being targeted by several Hindutva social media accounts, revealing their identities and addresses, making them vulnerable targets of both online and offline abuse, including sexual innuendos, reported The Wire (click here).

Young women have come under attack by far-right-wing and Hindutva supporters who believe they should be “taught a lesson” and Parliamentarians like Kangana Ranaut, who called them “Generation Gutter,” for using derogatory language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Find her; she has disrespected Prime Minister Modi – was the caption of Hindutva X handle ‘The Jaipur Dialogues,’ exposing another young woman protestor.

In one post, it tagged Delhi Police asking the force to “send her to jail and teach her a lesson”

Mr Sinha, a staunch Modi supporter, shared images of two young women asking his followers to post their place of residence, their college or workplace. “Their neighbours, colleagues, and classmates could be informed about their alleged mentality,” read the post.

Vikram Pratap Singh, who describes himself as a ‘proud Hindu’ and ‘Modi devotee’ on X, shared an image of girls participating in the protest.

“Is this a protest or soft porn? Make your own decision. Would you consider sending your children here?” his post said.

An Alt News investigation exposed calling it AI-generated.

In some instances, legal notices are being issued.

On July 31, the Noida Police registered a first information report (FIR) against a young woman, invoking Section 352 (intentional insults), 353(1) (publishing or circulating statement, false information, rumour, or report, including through electronic means with an intent to create public mischief) and 356(1) (criminal defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

CJP spokesperson Ratna Singh told The Wire Hindi that they are aware of the online harassment and she has endured it too. “We were assured that there would be no harassment of any kind. I am in constant touch with the concerned officials. I have also forwarded copies of the FIR related to the Noida incident to them.”

“A whole machinery has been set in motion against women, who are being harassed not only through online means but also in person. I don’t think that people associated with right-wing groups or goons can be mobilised in this manner without receiving directives from higher authorities. This indicates that the government’s priority lies not in addressing the concerns of the people of this country, but rather in crafting a specific narrative. The government’s entire focus is on harassing women protesters and other agitators,” she was quoted by The Wire Hindi.

The online harassment of young women who joined the protest has escalated, with ruling party leaders, police and administrative authorities now also being involved. This has raised serious concerns about the digital privacy and safety of women taking part in protests in India.