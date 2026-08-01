Family faces Islamophobia at Naneghat Reverse Waterfalls

The family, including the children, was enjoying the serene beauty when the supporters started singing a few lines from Haldighati.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:
Group of people at Naneghat Reverse Waterfalls, some taking photos and exploring the rocky area.

Maharashtra: A Muslim family, out for a quiet retreat, faced Islamophobia by a group of Hindutva supporters in Maharashtra’s famous Naneghat Reverse Waterfalls.

The waterfalls are a popular tourist destination known for their ancient trade route and historical significance.

The family, including the children, was enjoying the serene beauty when the supporters started singing a few lines from Haldighati, a poem based on the Battle of Haldighati.

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Goonj uthi hai Haldighati

Ghodon ke in taapon se;

Veeron ki ye sena lekar,

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Rana ladta Mughalon se

which translates to: The echoes of Haldighati resound with the thunder of horses’ hooves; leading this army of brave warriors, Rana fights against the Mughals.

The family was visibly uncomfortable.

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The poem was written by Shyam Narayan Pandey, a popular Hindi poet and author in the 1940s. It depicts the valour of Mewar Rajputana King Maharana Pratap and his horse Chetak.

Shyam Narayan Pandey is most famous for Jauhar, a folklore describing the self-sacrifice of Chittor Queen Rani Padmini, a queen of Chittor, written in a folk style.

The Battle of Haldighati was fought on June 18, 1576, in the Aravali range stretching from Rajasthan to Maharashtra. Maharaja Pratap fought Raja Man Singh I of Amber, an ally of Mughal Emperor Akbar.

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