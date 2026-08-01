Family faces Islamophobia at Naneghat Reverse Waterfalls

Maharashtra: A Muslim family, out for a quiet retreat, faced Islamophobia by a group of Hindutva supporters in Maharashtra’s famous Naneghat Reverse Waterfalls.
The waterfalls are a popular tourist destination known for their ancient trade route and historical significance.
The family, including the children, was enjoying the serene beauty when the supporters started singing a few lines from Haldighati, a poem based on the Battle of Haldighati.
Goonj uthi hai Haldighati
Ghodon ke in taapon se;
Veeron ki ye sena lekar,
Rana ladta Mughalon se
which translates to: The echoes of Haldighati resound with the thunder of horses’ hooves; leading this army of brave warriors, Rana fights against the Mughals.
The family was visibly uncomfortable.
The poem was written by Shyam Narayan Pandey, a popular Hindi poet and author in the 1940s. It depicts the valour of Mewar Rajputana King Maharana Pratap and his horse Chetak.
Shyam Narayan Pandey is most famous for Jauhar, a folklore describing the self-sacrifice of Chittor Queen Rani Padmini, a queen of Chittor, written in a folk style.
The Battle of Haldighati was fought on June 18, 1576, in the Aravali range stretching from Rajasthan to Maharashtra. Maharaja Pratap fought Raja Man Singh I of Amber, an ally of Mughal Emperor Akbar.