Family faces Islamophobia at Naneghat Reverse Waterfalls

Maharashtra: A Muslim family, out for a quiet retreat, faced Islamophobia by a group of Hindutva supporters in Maharashtra’s famous Naneghat Reverse Waterfalls.

The waterfalls are a popular tourist destination known for their ancient trade route and historical significance.

The family, including the children, was enjoying the serene beauty when the supporters started singing a few lines from Haldighati, a poem based on the Battle of Haldighati.

Goonj uthi hai Haldighati

Ghodon ke in taapon se;

Veeron ki ye sena lekar,

Rana ladta Mughalon se

which translates to: The echoes of Haldighati resound with the thunder of horses’ hooves; leading this army of brave warriors, Rana fights against the Mughals.

The family was visibly uncomfortable.

A Muslim family, out for a quiet retreat, faced Islamophobia by a group of Hindutva supporters in Maharashtra's famous Naneghat Reverse Waterfalls.



The waterfalls are a popular tourist destination known for their ancient trade route and historical significance.



The family,… pic.twitter.com/t3aLHNaNeh — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 1, 2026

The poem was written by Shyam Narayan Pandey, a popular Hindi poet and author in the 1940s. It depicts the valour of Mewar Rajputana King Maharana Pratap and his horse Chetak.

Shyam Narayan Pandey is most famous for Jauhar, a folklore describing the self-sacrifice of Chittor Queen Rani Padmini, a queen of Chittor, written in a folk style.

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The Battle of Haldighati was fought on June 18, 1576, in the Aravali range stretching from Rajasthan to Maharashtra. Maharaja Pratap fought Raja Man Singh I of Amber, an ally of Mughal Emperor Akbar.