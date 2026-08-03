MS student tops Telangana NEET 2026 minority merit list

He scored 666 out of 720 marks in NEET 2026.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
MS student tops Telangana NEET 2026 minority merit list
MS student tops Telangana NEET 2026 minority merit list

Hyderabad: Mohammed Taqi Ahmed Ali Shams, a student of MS Junior College, has secured Rank 1 among minority students in Telangana in the NEET 2026 Telangana State Merit List, which was released on Monday, August 3.

Taqi Ahmed scored 666 out of 720 marks in NEET 2026 and achieved an All India Rank (AIR) of 652, making him the highest-ranked minority candidate in Telangana.

In NEET 2026, 35 students from the institution scored 500 marks or above, once again reflecting the academy’s commitment to quality education and consistent academic excellence. Students of MS Education Academy also delivered another outstanding performance in the Telangana State Merit List.

Subhan Bakery

Apart from Taqi Ahmed, several other students of MS Junior College secured impressive positions in the Telangana Minority Merit List. Their rankings are as follows:

State RankStudent
23Daniya Mirza
27Mohammed Misbah Ali
28Usaid Tabish Antule
43Shafiya Begum
48Kausar Fatima
57Liza Hussain
68Zeba Ruheen
73Sana Fatima
75Khunza Gowhar Mirza
98Fouzia Khanam
102Sadiya Sanober
105Fakiha Tasneem
106Bilal Sheikh
108Sidra Jabeen
109Syeda Amina

Congratulating all the successful students, their parents, and teachers on this remarkable achievement in the Telangana NEET 2026 State Merit List, the management of MS Education Academy expressed its heartfelt appreciation and best wishes for the students’ future admissions.

The management also expressed confidence that more than 200 students from the institution will secure free MBBS seats in leading government and private medical colleges across Telangana and other parts of India.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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