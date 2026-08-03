MS student tops Telangana NEET 2026 minority merit list

Hyderabad: Mohammed Taqi Ahmed Ali Shams, a student of MS Junior College, has secured Rank 1 among minority students in Telangana in the NEET 2026 Telangana State Merit List, which was released on Monday, August 3.

Taqi Ahmed scored 666 out of 720 marks in NEET 2026 and achieved an All India Rank (AIR) of 652, making him the highest-ranked minority candidate in Telangana.

In NEET 2026, 35 students from the institution scored 500 marks or above, once again reflecting the academy’s commitment to quality education and consistent academic excellence. Students of MS Education Academy also delivered another outstanding performance in the Telangana State Merit List.

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Apart from Taqi Ahmed, several other students of MS Junior College secured impressive positions in the Telangana Minority Merit List. Their rankings are as follows:

State Rank Student 23 Daniya Mirza 27 Mohammed Misbah Ali 28 Usaid Tabish Antule 43 Shafiya Begum 48 Kausar Fatima 57 Liza Hussain 68 Zeba Ruheen 73 Sana Fatima 75 Khunza Gowhar Mirza 98 Fouzia Khanam 102 Sadiya Sanober 105 Fakiha Tasneem 106 Bilal Sheikh 108 Sidra Jabeen 109 Syeda Amina

Congratulating all the successful students, their parents, and teachers on this remarkable achievement in the Telangana NEET 2026 State Merit List, the management of MS Education Academy expressed its heartfelt appreciation and best wishes for the students’ future admissions.

The management also expressed confidence that more than 200 students from the institution will secure free MBBS seats in leading government and private medical colleges across Telangana and other parts of India.