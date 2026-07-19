MS Junior College students excel in NEET 2026

Mohammed Taqi Ahmed Ali Shams secures AIR 652.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
MS Junior College students excel in NEET 2026
MS Junior College students excel in NEET 2026

Hyderabad: In the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2026, 33 students of MS Junior College scored over 500 marks. Leading the stellar performance is Mohammed Taqi Ahmed Ali Shams, who secured an outstanding 666 out of 720 marks and achieved an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 652.

Another student of the institution, Alfiya Nowrin, scored 612 marks. She is followed by Daniya Mirza with 585 marks, Mohammed Misbah Ali with 578 marks, Usaid Tabish Antule with 576 marks, and Akhila Suman, who secured 569 marks. Several other students also crossed the prestigious 500-mark milestone.

With 33 students scoring 500 marks and above, and many more securing over 450 marks, the institution expects more than 200 MS students to secure free MBBS seats in reputed medical colleges across the country.

Subhan Bakery

MS Education Academy has established itself as a pioneer in preparing medicine-worthy students. Over the years, 2,116 students of MS have secured merit-based admissions to MBBS programmes under government (free) seats, a milestone that reflects the institution’s sustained contribution to medical education and nation-building.

Congratulating the successful students, their parents, and faculty members, the management of MS Education Academy attributed the achievement to the institution’s integrated academic system, experienced faculty, personalised mentoring, rigorous testing, and focused NEET preparation. They said that the academy’s holistic approach enables students to consistently excel in one of India’s most competitive entrance examinations.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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