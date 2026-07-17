Seven MS Education Academy students excel in CMA Foundation exam

Hyderabad: Students of MS Education Academy have achieved outstanding success in the CMA (Cost and Management Accountancy) Foundation Examination 2026.

According to the results announced by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India, seven students from MS Education Academy successfully cleared the examination. Arwa Zubair secured the highest score with 266 marks, followed by Aneeqa Sania Nasir (234), Sufiya Fatima (216), Iqra Khan (204), Tanveer Fathima (200), Mahveen Begum (200), and Asma Maheen (200), all of whom delivered commendable performances.

The CMA qualification is one of India’s most prestigious professional courses, equipping students with expertise in Cost Accounting, Financial Management, Taxation, Auditing, Corporate Planning, and Strategic Management. With the growing demand for CMA professionals across industries, the manufacturing sector, banking, multinational companies, consulting firms, and government organizations, the course offers excellent career opportunities for aspiring professionals.

MS Education Academy provides a strong academic foundation in commerce and finance through its Intermediate CEC (Commerce, Economics & Civics), MEC (Mathematics, Economics & Civics), and ACE (Accountancy, Economics & Civics) programs. These streams are integrated with professional coaching for CA Foundation, CMA Foundation and CLAT, enabling students to prepare for their professional careers while pursuing their Intermediate education.

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The Academy’s unique educational approach, experienced faculty, career guidance, and integrated professional coaching help students achieve outstanding Intermediate results while building a solid foundation for high-demand professional qualifications such as CA, CMA, CLAT, and other career-oriented programs.

The management of MS Education Academy congratulated the successful students, their parents, and the faculty members on this remarkable achievement. They reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to providing quality education and effective career guidance, empowering students to build successful careers in accounting, finance, corporate management, and other emerging professional fields.