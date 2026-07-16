Telangana govt to acquire 1,264 acre of Waqf land in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is reportedly in the process to acquire 1,264 acre of Waqf land and transfer it to the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC).

As part of the acquisition process, 510 acre belonging to the Jamia Nizamia were acquired and transferred to the TGIIC. Now, land belonging to the Hazrat Makhdoom Shah Biabani Dargah situated in Aloor, Chevella, is being acquired.

The government issued a notice regarding the acquisition as per the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition Act, 2013.

What is Right to Fair Compensation Act?

The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, is a law that ensures fair compensation, transparent acquisition processes and mandatory rehabilitation for landowners and affected families when the government acquires land for public purposes.

The Act guarantees compensation up to four times the market value in rural areas and two times the market value in urban areas. It mandates provisions for resettlement and rehabilitation, including housing, employment and monetary support for families whose livelihoods are affected.

Letter issued to minority welfare secretary

The government has issued a letter to Telangana Minority Welfare Board Secretary, B Shafiullah, directing him to transfer the land to the TGIIC. The Minority Welfare Board has reportedly been informed that the land will be acquired for a minimal compensation.

Siasat.com reached out to the secretary multiple times for a comment but there was no response. Thi copy will be updated when he responds.

Breakdown of land acquisition

As part of its land acquision plan, the government will acquire approximately 510 acre in Allur -1, 380 acre and 38 guntas in Allur-2 and 357 acre and 16 guntas in Allur 3.

The Telangana government plans to acquire 1,248 acre and 22 guntas of Waqf land for the development of an industrial corridor.