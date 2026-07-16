Nearly 25 pc Hyderabad voters marked ASD during SIR

Hyderabad: In the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana, nearly one in every four voters in Hyderabad has been marked as Absent, Shifted or Dead (ASD).

Announcing that the distribution of Enumeration Forms (EFs) has been completed across the city, District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner R. V. Karnan revealed that 11,52,613 electors have been classified as ASD. It accounts for 24.33 percent of Hyderabad’s total electorate.

SIR ASD verification in progress in Hyderabad

Although the number of voters marked as ASD has been revealed, separate figures for voters marked as absent, shifted and dead will be released after the enumeration exercise is completed.

The voters were marked as deceased after Booth Level Officers (BLOs) uploaded death certificates through the official app. Those who are missing have been marked under the absent or shifted categories.

Meanwhile, as per the latest data, 3,73,349 Enumeration Forms have been submitted online in Hyderabad.

Addressing the media, R. V. Karnan said voters who have not yet received their forms can approach their respective BLOs to take part in SIR in Hyderabad.

Chandrayangutta records highest ASD count

Among the Assembly constituencies in Hyderabad, the highest number of ASD electors, 1,23,591 voters, was reported in Chandrayangutta. It represents 32.76 percent of its electorate.

The second on the list is Karwan with 1,02,380 ASD electors. In terms of percentage, Nampally recorded the second-highest ASD after Chandrayangutta. In the constituency, 29.03 percent of the electorate falls under the ASD category.

SIR deadline extended in Telangana

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday, July 15, revised the SIR schedule for Telangana, with the house-to-house visits by BLOs being extended from July 24 to August 3.

Also Read Lakhs of Hyderabad voters may receive notices over SIR anomalies

The poll panel has also extended the rationalisation and rearrangement of polling stations from July 24 to August 3.

The draft publication of rolls has been extended to August 10, and the period for filing claims and objections will now be from August 10 to September 9. The notice phase and disposal of claims and objections will now be from August 10 to October 10, and the final publication of rolls is scheduled for October 12.

Asaduddin Owaisi demands Family Register Certificate

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi has welcomed the Election Commission’s decision to extend the deadline for returning Enumeration Forms to BLOs by 10 days.

The Hyderabad MP said he hopes the Telangana government will issue a Family Register Certificate or Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC) to the electors of Telangana, stating that it will be a boon for the poor people of the state.