Religiously exclusivist message on auto sparks complaint in Attapur

Hyderabad: A religiously exclusivist writing behind an auto in Hyderabad’s Attapur area has angered the public of Hyderabad’s Attapur area.

The message read: Anyone born on this earth is a Hindu, Jai Shri Ram! Changing your religion is like changing your father.

The message was written on the back of an auto driver, C Bharat Kumar, stationed at Pillar No 105 of the PVNR Expressway.

A local noticed it and questioned the driver about his intentions. “I told him to refrain from using such words. Hyderabad is a communally harmonious city,” he said.

“It is my vehicle. I will write whatever I feel like. What is your problem?” the driver allegedly replied, angering the local who filed a complaint at the Attapur Police Station.

The local, whose name is not revealed, claims the Sub-Inspector spoke to the driver.

An audio conversation between the auto driver and the police officer has also surfaced on social media platforms.

When the officer asks him about the alleged writing, the driver tries to evade the question several times. “If you type in Google, you will get the same words,” Bharat says, visibly irritating the officer.

“Is this a joke to you? Come to the police station tomorrow (July 15),” the SI says.

Muslim man went to the police station to complain.



According to him, the Sub-inspector has allegedly called the auto guy and asked to remove the quote. The auto guy rejected and the SI told the auto guy that he'd take legal action.@CVAnandIPS sir, how can your SI ask him to… https://t.co/I5SsKUxD69 pic.twitter.com/MRBjLBGdER — Chandra🇮🇳🚩 (@Chandra4Bharat) July 14, 2026

Attapur Police is yet to register a case.

The videos have gone viral, with many Hindutva forces giving it an anti-Hindu spin, tagging the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar and Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand.

Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) members visited Bharat and assured him justice. Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi general secretary Dr Ravinuthala Shashidhar allaged that the Hindu driver was attacked.