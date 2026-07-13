Paris may be thousands of kilometres away, but Hyderabad now has its own slice of the French capital.

Parix Cream, a newly launched Paris-inspired dessert destination inside Flip Side Adventure Park in the Financial District, is quickly becoming one of the city’s most talked-about attractions.

With a towering Eiffel Tower replica, premium desserts and adventure activities all in one place, it offers visitors a unique outing unlike any other.

The Eiffel Tower steals the spotlight

The biggest highlight of Parix Cream is its impressive Eiffel Tower-inspired structure. Unlike a simple decorative installation, this “Ice Cream Tower” is an interactive attraction where visitors can climb to the upper section and enjoy desserts while taking in views of the adventure park.

As darkness falls, the tower lights up beautifully, creating a magical setting for photographs and Instagram reels. During special events, dazzling light displays and fireworks add even more charm to the experience.

Desserts that look as good as they taste

The cafe perfectly blends desserts with ambience. Inspired by European cafe culture, the menu features premium ice creams, signature thickshakes, loaded sundaes, Belgian waffles, brownies and beautifully presented sweet treats.

Every dessert is designed to match the elegant Parisian theme, making it as visually appealing as it is delicious.

More than just a dessert stop

One of the biggest advantages of visiting Parix Cream is that it is located inside Flip Side Adventure Park on ISB Road, Financial District, Nanakramguda.

This means visitors can combine a dessert outing with a day full of adventure.

The park offers a wide variety of activities, including go-karting, paintball, archery, football turf, ziplining, rope courses, rifle shooting, rock climbing and a rooftop pickleball arena.

There is also an open-air food court where families and groups can relax after enjoying the activities.

A new weekend favourite

Since its launch, Parix Cream has become a favourite among families, youngsters, couples and professionals from Hyderabad’s IT corridor looking for a refreshing weekend or late-evening hangout.

The combination of Paris-inspired aesthetics, delicious desserts and exciting adventure experiences makes it stand out from the city’s usual cafes.

Whether you visit for the glowing Eiffel Tower, the indulgent desserts or the adventure-packed atmosphere, Parix Cream promises a memorable outing.

If you have been searching for Hyderabad’s newest Instagram-worthy destination, this sweet Paris-inspired escape deserves a place on your weekend bucket list.