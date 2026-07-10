If you are a fan of all things Korean and have built your social media algorithm in a way that takes you on a trip to Seoul at every scroll, you might be well-versed with every trend that takes over the country. One specific trend that has been especially fascinating is the Korean Ice Cup. In every reel, you see a hand reach into a freezer, pull out a plastic cup packed with ice cubes and fill it with a brightly colored liquid.

Well, intense FOMO and the global transformation of Hyderabad have finally brought this micro-trend to the city, and it’s blowing up. So, now Knowledge City is seeing lines of content creators and K-culture enthusiasts outside its Q-Mart Convenio.

The Korean trend that has caught Hyderabad in a frenzy

If you look at it, it is pretty simple- a cup filled with ice and a flavoured drink that is typically found in convenience stores of South Korean cities. However, the internet did what it does best and turned an everyday phenomenon into an art form. This Korean trend exploded globally because of the ASMR community and aesthetic lifestyle influencers.

The tactile step-by-step process of selecting a flavour of the juice, peeling the foil lid of the pre-packed ice cup, the visual gradient of the juice mixing with the ice cubes and the final pop of the straw has turned routine into performative.

What’s on the menu in Hyderabad

The viral Korean Ice Cup has finally made its Hyderabad debut at the Q Mart Convenio located in the Sattva Knowledge City in Hitech City. Given the area’s dense population of young IT professionals and corporate millennial crowd, it is the perfect local home for the phenomenon.

The experience at the supermarket is entirely DIY, with customers expected to do the whole shabang on their own. After getting the ice cups, you can find flavours like hazelnut coffee, banana milk, orange ade, blueberry, strawberry, mango, green grape, and vanilla Americano.

The combo comes at a premium price of Rs. 235, which has divided the internet, but has not deterred K-fans from trying it. For now, the craze has firmly planted itself as Hitech City’s latest viral pit stop.

What do you think about this latest trend in Hyderabad? Comment below.