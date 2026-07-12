MS Education Academy receives prestigious ISO certification

Hyderabad: MS Educational and Welfare Trust, the parent organization of the renowned MS Education Academy, has achieved another significant milestone by earning the internationally recognized ISO 21001:2025 Certification for Educational Organization Management Systems (EOMS). This prestigious certification acknowledges the institution’s commitment to quality educational governance, effective management systems, continuous improvement, and international best practices. The certification has been awarded by the European Assessment and Certification (EAC).

The certification has been granted to the Corporate Office of MS Educational and Welfare Trust in Hyderabad, which oversees key functions of MS Education Academy, including Human Resources, Central Academics (CADD), Information Technology, Administration, Facilities Management, Operations, and Digital Enablement. The Corporate Office also coordinates and manages the administrative operations of MS educational institutions across Telangana, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

It is noteworthy that MS Educational and Welfare Trust became one of the pioneering minority educational institutions to receive the ISO 21001:2018 Certification in October 2022. Following this achievement, the institution successfully completed the recertification process in accordance with the latest international standards and has now earned the upgraded ISO 21001:2025 Certification.

The successful transition from ISO 21001:2018 to ISO 21001:2025 reflects the Trust’s continuous commitment to strengthening its educational and administrative systems in line with evolving global standards. Guided by its vision of combining quality education with character building, the institution remains dedicated to nurturing well-rounded students and providing an outstanding learning environment.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammed Lateef Khan, Founder and Chairman of MS Educational and Welfare Trust, said, “Achieving the ISO 21001:2025 Certification reflects our unwavering commitment to quality, transparency, innovation, and continuous improvement. This accomplishment is the result of the collective efforts of our teachers, employees, management, and all our stakeholders. We will continue to work with dedication to provide world-class education to our students and further strengthen our educational systems.”

Founded on 10 August 1991, MS Education Academy has grown into one of India’s leading educational networks. Today, it operates 163 educational institutions across four states, providing quality education to more than 33,000 students, from pre-primary through graduation.

Recently, Hafsa Begum, a student of MS Junior College, secured the State Top Rank in the Intermediate Public Examinations 2026 by scoring an outstanding 997 out of 1000 marks. This marks the second time in the history of MS that one of its students has secured the state’s top position. Earlier, in 2005, Ayesha Fatima achieved the distinction of becoming the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate State Topper.

Over the years, 2,116 MS students have secured merit-based free MBBS seats, making MS Education Academy the institution with the highest number of minority students admitted to medical colleges in South India.

In addition, 211 MS students have qualified in JEE Main and JEE Advanced, gaining admission to prestigious institutions such as the IITs, NITs, and other Institutes of National Importance. Furthermore, 154 students have become Chartered Accountants, 4 students have successfully cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination, more than 50 students have been selected for Group-I and other prestigious Central and State Government Services, and 481 students have had the honor of completing the memorization of the Holy Quran (Hifz).