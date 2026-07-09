SSC re-verification boosts MS Creative School topper’s marks

Hyderabad: Ayesha Muneeba, the SSC 2026 topper of MS Creative School, has demonstrated that confidence in one’s hard work, coupled with perseverance, can lead to extraordinary success. Initially securing an outstanding 591 out of 600 in the SSC Board Examinations, Ayesha scored 99 out of 100 in Mathematics. However, convinced that her performance deserved full marks, she decided to seek re-verification of her answer script.

After consulting her teachers, Ayesha applied for SSC marks re-verification with complete confidence in her performance. Following a detailed review, the Board revised her Mathematics score from 99 to a perfect 100, increasing her overall score to an exceptional 592 out of 600.

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Expressing her joy, Ayesha thanked Almighty Allah for His blessings and guidance throughout her academic journey. She also conveyed her heartfelt gratitude to her mother, teachers, and MS Education Academy for their constant encouragement, academic support, and belief in her abilities. She remarked that while one mark may appear insignificant to many, it represented the reward for her hard work, confidence, and determination. She is now a student of MS Junior College.

Congratulating Ayesha on her remarkable achievement, the management of MS Education Academy stated that her journey is an inspiration to students everywhere. Her success reinforces the importance of believing in one’s efforts and pursuing every opportunity with confidence and integrity.