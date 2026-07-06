MS IAS Academy announces written examination results

Hyderabad: The list of candidates who have successfully qualified in the written examination conducted for admission to the 10th Batch of MS IAS Academy has been released.

All shortlisted candidates have been selected to appear for the next stage of the admission process—the interview. The list is available on the MS Education Academy website.

It is noteworthy that the written examination was conducted on June 21, 2026, at more than 100 examination centres across the country, with thousands of candidates participating.

On this occasion, Anwar Ahmed, Managing Director of MS Education Academy, congratulated all the successful candidates. He announced that interviews for candidates from North India will be held on July 11 and 12 in Delhi, while interviews for candidates from South India will take place on July 18 and 19 in Hyderabad.

Also Read Lords Skill Academy inaugurates Cyber Security Centre

The final list of selected candidates will be announced on July 29, and classes for the new batch will officially commence in August 2026 at the MS IAS Academy campus in Mallepally, Hyderabad.

Anwar Ahmed urged all shortlisted candidates to attend their interviews on the scheduled dates with the required documents and make the most of this valuable opportunity. He stated that selected students will receive completely free residential UPSC coaching, including accommodation, meals, a conducive study environment, guidance from experienced faculty, both online and offline classes, and comprehensive UPSC preparation.

He further added that for the past ten years, MS IAS Academy has been providing fully funded residential UPSC coaching to talented youth. As a result of this initiative, the academy has produced numerous civil servants and dozens of officers serving in both the Central and State Governments, contributing significantly to the nation’s public administration.