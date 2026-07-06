Lords Skill Academy inaugurates Cyber Security Centre

Newly launched Cyber Security Lab, located in Mehdipatnam, will provide students with hands-on training in cyber defence, ethical hacking, and Security Operations Centre practices.

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Lords Skill Academy
Lords Skill Academy

Hyderabad: Lords Skill Academy (LSA), an initiative of Lords Institute of Engineering & Technology (LIET), inaugurated its Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security, marking a significant milestone in its mission to deliver industry-focused education.

The newly launched Cyber Security Lab, located in Mehdipatnam, will provide students with hands-on training in cyber defence, ethical hacking, and Security Operations Centre (SOC) practices, preparing them for the evolving demands of the industry.

With this initiative, Lords Skill Academy expands beyond its excellence in Data Science, further strengthening its commitment to developing future-ready professionals through practical, industry-oriented learning.

Subhan Bakery

The Cyber Security Centre was inaugurated in the presence of Additional DCP, Rajendranagar Police, K. S. Rao Garu, and CA Syed Tanvir Ahmed, Joint Secretary, Lords Institute, and Director, Lords Skill Academy.

The academy offers courses in Software, AI, and Safety. For more details contact 8978654303 or 7396017056

Recently, it inaugurated a Cyber War Room for cyber security students so that they can gain hands-on experience.

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