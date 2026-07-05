Woman dies after falling from high-rise apartment in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a woman died after allegedly falling from the 12th floor of a residential apartment in Hyderabad on the night of Friday, July 3.

The incident took place at SMR Vinay Iconia Apartments, located in Kondapur, and the deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Aparna Anmol Arun.

Woman reportedly slipped from apartment in Hyderabad

It is believed that the woman slipped and fell from the 12th floor. She died on the spot due to multiple grievous injuries.

As per the preliminary investigation, the incident occurred near the shoe rack in the balcony of the flat.

When the incident took place, her husband, Anmol, was inside the apartment looking after their autistic son.

Woman’s brother lodged complaint

Following the incident at apartment in Hyderabad, the woman’s brother, Avinash, lodged a complaint with the Gachibowli police.

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In the complaint, he informed the police that he does not suspect his brother-in-law in connection with the incident.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case and started an investigation.