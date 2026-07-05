Woman dies after falling from high-rise apartment in Hyderabad

She died on the spot due to multiple grievous injuries.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
Image of similar flats for 2BHK flats scam in Hyderabad story
Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a woman died after allegedly falling from the 12th floor of a residential apartment in Hyderabad on the night of Friday, July 3.

The incident took place at SMR Vinay Iconia Apartments, located in Kondapur, and the deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Aparna Anmol Arun.

Woman reportedly slipped from apartment in Hyderabad

It is believed that the woman slipped and fell from the 12th floor. She died on the spot due to multiple grievous injuries.

Subhan Bakery

As per the preliminary investigation, the incident occurred near the shoe rack in the balcony of the flat.

When the incident took place, her husband, Anmol, was inside the apartment looking after their autistic son.

Woman’s brother lodged complaint

Following the incident at apartment in Hyderabad, the woman’s brother, Avinash, lodged a complaint with the Gachibowli police.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

In the complaint, he informed the police that he does not suspect his brother-in-law in connection with the incident.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Lord's Engineering College
Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button