IIIT Hyderabad student dies after jumping from campus building

Hyderabad: A second-year student of the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT) allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the top of a campus building at Gachibowli on Saturday, July 4.

The deceased has been identified as Anirudh, a second-year student. The incident triggered shock among students and faculty on the campus.

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Police reached the spot after receiving information and shifted the body for a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident.

The reason behind the alleged suicide is not yet known, and officials are probing all possible angles.