NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old NEET aspirant has allegedly died by suicide in Hyderabad’s Miyapur, police said on Sunday, June 21.

The woman who is identified as Sheikh Sana was staying with her sisters in an apartment. She allegedly died by hanging on Saturday, a police official said based on preliminary investigation.

Her father, Sheikh Jafar Hussain, is reportedly working in Kuwait, while her mother had travelled to Proddatur around 10 days ago.

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Police recovered a note purportedly written by the deceased, in which she stated that “no one is responsible for her death”.

Police suspect that she died by suicide, unable to bear the “pressure” of the NEET re-exam on Sunday.