IMD Hyderabad forecasts heavy rains till June 27

Till June 27, the state is also likely to witness thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc.

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Car wades through water as Hyderabad floods in pre-monsoon rains
Car wades through water as Hyderabad floods in pre-monsoon rains

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast heavy rains in Telangana till Saturday, June 27.

Till June 27, the state is also likely to witness thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc.

Yellow alert issued

In view of the expected heavy rains and other weather conditions, IMD Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert, which will remain valid till Saturday.

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Meanwhile, T Balaji, a weather enthusiast known for his accurate forecasts, wrote on his X handle that Hyderabad will witness moderate to intense downpours during the nights.

For other districts, he wrote, “Intense downpours ahead in Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Gadwal, Yadadri-Bhongir, Suryapet, Jangaon, Khammam, Siddipet, and Bhadradri-Kothagudem during evening to early morning hours.”

IMD forecasts heavy rains in Hyderabad

In the case of the city, the weather department has forecast moderate to heavy rains or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds till June 24.

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Yesterday, the highest rainfall of 74.5 mm was recorded in Nalgonda, as per data by the Telangana Development Planning Society (TDPS).

In the case of Hyderabad, the highest rainfall of 14 mm was recorded in Maredpally.

As the weather department has forecast heavy rains in the coming days, residents need to plan their travel accordingly.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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