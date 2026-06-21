IMD Hyderabad forecasts heavy rains till June 27

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast heavy rains in Telangana till Saturday, June 27.

Till June 27, the state is also likely to witness thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc.

Yellow alert issued

In view of the expected heavy rains and other weather conditions, IMD Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert, which will remain valid till Saturday.

Meanwhile, T Balaji, a weather enthusiast known for his accurate forecasts, wrote on his X handle that Hyderabad will witness moderate to intense downpours during the nights.

JUNE 21, 2026 FORECAST ⚠️⛈️



WIDESPREAD DOWNPOUR ALERT FOR SOUTH, CENTRAL TG ⚠️



Today, INTENSE DOWNPOURS ahead in Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Gadwal, Yadadri – Bhongir, Suryapet, Jangaon, Khammam,… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) June 21, 2026

For other districts, he wrote, “Intense downpours ahead in Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Gadwal, Yadadri-Bhongir, Suryapet, Jangaon, Khammam, Siddipet, and Bhadradri-Kothagudem during evening to early morning hours.”

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IMD forecasts heavy rains in Hyderabad

In the case of the city, the weather department has forecast moderate to heavy rains or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds till June 24.

Yesterday, the highest rainfall of 74.5 mm was recorded in Nalgonda, as per data by the Telangana Development Planning Society (TDPS).

In the case of Hyderabad, the highest rainfall of 14 mm was recorded in Maredpally.

As the weather department has forecast heavy rains in the coming days, residents need to plan their travel accordingly.