Telangana gears up for SIR as CEO reviews poll roll preparations

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudharsan Reddy on Thursday, June 19, reviewed preparations for the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026 exercise, which is scheduled to begin across the state on June 25.

A video conference was held with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner and District Election Officer (DEO) of Hyderabad, district election officers, and electoral registration officers from across Telangana. Additional Chief Electoral Officer Dr. Vasam Venkateswar Reddy also participated in the meeting.

Follow guidelines during SIR in Telangana, says CEO

During the review, the CEO directed officials to strictly follow the guidelines and instructions issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) while implementing the SIR 2026 programme at the field level.

Officials were asked to strengthen coordination with Booth Level Officers (BLOs), Booth Level Agents (BLAs), and volunteers to ensure the smooth conduct of the revision process.

The CEO also instructed district officials to hold regular review meetings at least once every week and conduct awareness programmes among voters. Special focus was placed on training BLOs in filling Enumeration Forms, collecting information, and uploading data accurately.

To increase public awareness, officials were told to carry out publicity campaigns through frequently asked questions (FAQs), pamphlets, and local outreach activities.

CEO stressed on continuous monitoring

The CEO stressed the need for continuous monitoring of field-level activities to maintain transparency and accuracy during the revision process. He also encouraged the participation of political parties, village organisations, and other stakeholders in the exercise.

During the meeting, the State Technical Nodal Officer explained the process related to unmapped electors.

Sudharsan Reddy directed all District Election Officers to prepare detailed action plans and ensure that the Special Intensive Revision is conducted in a transparent, inclusive, and efficient manner, resulting in an accurate and updated electoral roll for Telangana.

The video conference was attended by district collectors, district election officers, electoral registration officers, nodal officers, IT officials, and other election department staff.