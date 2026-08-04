Yellow alert: Hyderabad set for seven days of monsoon rain

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is set to experience continuous monsoon activity over the next seven days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert till August 10, warning of light to moderate rainfall and isolated heavy spells.

The alert has been issued for all districts of Telangana.

Thunderstorms forecast

Apart from monsoon rains, lightning, squalls, and strong surface winds are also expected, as forecast by IMD Hyderabad.

T. Balaji, a weather enthusiast known for his accurate forecasts on his X handle, Telangana Weatherman, wrote, “Fresh moderate or heavy rains and storms ahead in South, East, and North Telangana during the afternoon and night.”

In the case of Hyderabad, he forecast rains during the evening and night.

AUGUST 4 2026 FORECAST ⚠️🌧️



ONGOING East TG rains will reduce in next 2-3hrs by 9AM



Fresh MODERATE – HEAVY RAINS and T-STORMS ahead in South, East, North, Telangana during afternoon – night



Hyderabad – Evening – night rains ahead. Till afternoon not much expected — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) August 4, 2026

Also Read Restored by HYDRAA, Uppal Nalla Cheruvu comes alive in monsoon

IMD forecasts monsoon rains in Hyderabad

For Hyderabad, the weather department has forecast light rain or drizzle on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Monday, Telangana witnessed significant rainfall. The highest rainfall, of 89.8 mm, was recorded in Medak district.

In the case of Hyderabad, the highest rainfall of 17.8 mm was recorded in Himayatnagar.

Due to the prevailing weather conditions, the maximum temperature in the state has dipped below 30 degrees Celsius. On Monday, the lowest maximum temperature of 29.7 degrees Celsius was recorded in Vikarabad district.

As the weather department forecast hints at more rains in the next seven days, the maximum temperatures are likely to dip further.