Yellow alert: Hyderabad set for seven days of monsoon rain

The alert has been issued for all districts of Telangana.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
Rain in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Disaster Response Fore (DRF) team clear the waterlogged road near Secretariat after heavy rain, in Hyderabad, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is set to experience continuous monsoon activity over the next seven days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert till August 10, warning of light to moderate rainfall and isolated heavy spells.

The alert has been issued for all districts of Telangana.

Thunderstorms forecast

Apart from monsoon rains, lightning, squalls, and strong surface winds are also expected, as forecast by IMD Hyderabad.

Subhan Bakery

T. Balaji, a weather enthusiast known for his accurate forecasts on his X handle, Telangana Weatherman, wrote, “Fresh moderate or heavy rains and storms ahead in South, East, and North Telangana during the afternoon and night.”

In the case of Hyderabad, he forecast rains during the evening and night.

IMD forecasts monsoon rains in Hyderabad

For Hyderabad, the weather department has forecast light rain or drizzle on Tuesday and Wednesday.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

On Monday, Telangana witnessed significant rainfall. The highest rainfall, of 89.8 mm, was recorded in Medak district.

In the case of Hyderabad, the highest rainfall of 17.8 mm was recorded in Himayatnagar.

Due to the prevailing weather conditions, the maximum temperature in the state has dipped below 30 degrees Celsius. On Monday, the lowest maximum temperature of 29.7 degrees Celsius was recorded in Vikarabad district.

Lord's Engineering College

As the weather department forecast hints at more rains in the next seven days, the maximum temperatures are likely to dip further.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button