Restored by HYDRAA, Uppal Nalla Cheruvu comes alive in monsoon

Hyderabad: Uppal Nalla Cheruvu, once a garbage pit, has come alive after it was restored by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA).

After the removal of encroachments, the water body has expanded to 70 acres. It can now store floodwater, preventing flooding in surrounding areas.

Uppal Nalla Cheruvu, restored by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), has come alive amid the recent heavy rains. pic.twitter.com/qbWbzHkO1Q — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 1, 2026

HYDRAA plans to rejuvenate the lake by setting up a walking track, a main bund, a children’s play area, and an open gym. The project is expected to cost Rs 20 crore.

Uppal Nalla Cheruvu during restoration

Uppal Nalla Cheruvu after restoration

Uppal Nalla Cheruvu has joined the list of lakes restored by HYDRAA in the first phase. So far, the agency has restored Bathukamma Kunta in Amberpet, Kukatpally Nalla Cheruvu and Bum-Rukn-Ud-Dowla in Old City.

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Tammidikunta and Sunnam Cheruvu in Madhapur are also among the six lakes being restored in the first phase. HYDRAA has taken up the restoration of 14 lakes in the second phase.