Restored by HYDRAA, Uppal Nalla Cheruvu comes alive in monsoon

HYDRAA plans to rejuvenate the lake by setting up a walking track, a main bund, a children's play area, and an open gym. The project is expected to cost Rs 20 crore.

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Uppal Nalla Cheruvu lake restored and filled with water during monsoon season in Hyderabad.
Uppal Nalla Cheruvu

Hyderabad: Uppal Nalla Cheruvu, once a garbage pit, has come alive after it was restored by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA).

After the removal of encroachments, the water body has expanded to 70 acres. It can now store floodwater, preventing flooding in surrounding areas.

HYDRAA plans to rejuvenate the lake by setting up a walking track, a main bund, a children’s play area, and an open gym. The project is expected to cost Rs 20 crore.

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Uppal Nalla Cheruvu during restoration
Uppal Nalla Cheruvu restored by HYDRAA, filled with monsoon rainwater, surrounded by greenery and urban开发.
Uppal Nalla Cheruvu after restoration

Uppal Nalla Cheruvu has joined the list of lakes restored by HYDRAA in the first phase. So far, the agency has restored Bathukamma Kunta in Amberpet, Kukatpally Nalla Cheruvu and Bum-Rukn-Ud-Dowla in Old City.

Tammidikunta and Sunnam Cheruvu in Madhapur are also among the six lakes being restored in the first phase. HYDRAA has taken up the restoration of 14 lakes in the second phase.

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