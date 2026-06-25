HYDRAA to restore four Hyderabad lakes for Rs 107 crore

Hyderabad: With the aim of enhancing groundwater levels and preventing flooding in the city, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) initiated restoration of four more lakes on Thursday, June 25.

Commissioner AV Ranganath performed a bhoomi puja to inaugurate the restoration works of Ibrahim Pedda Cheruvu in Rajendranagar, Bhagirathamma Cheruvu in Gandipet, Kamuni Cheruvu in Moosapet, and Kapra Cheruvu in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Kamuni Cheruvu will be restored to 48 acres, Ibrahim Pedda Cheruvu to 97 acres, Bhagirathamma Cheruvu to 54 acres, and Kapra Cheruvu to 112 acres; all with an investment of Rs 107 crore.

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The Commissioner instructed contractors to completely remove silt from the lakes and ensure no foul odour remains. He asked for inlets and outlets to be developed around the lakes for the smooth flow of floodwater.

He said the lakes should be transformed into tourist spots with walkways, open gyms and children’s play areas, allowing recreational activities. Larger lakes should also have the option of boating, he said.

HYDRAA had undertaken the development of six lakes as phase one and will restore 14 more as part of phase two.