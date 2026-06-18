HYDRAA begins Ramanthapur Pedda Cheruvu restoration

The lake is spread across 30 acre of land. However, over time and constant encroachments, it shrunk to 14 acre.

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HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath performing Bhumi and Vahan Puja at Ramanthapur Pedda Cheruvu to kick-off restoration works at the encroached lake on Thursday, June 18, 2026.
AV Ranganath

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring Agency (HYDRAA), on Thursday, June 18, kicked off the second phase of lake restoration efforts at the Ramanthapur Pedda Cheruvu.

The Ramanthapur Pedda Cheruvu is spread across 30 acre of land. However, over time and constant encroachments, it shrunk to 14 acre. HYDRAA successfully removed 18 acre of usurped land around the water body.

The lake is among the 14 water bodies being restored by the agency under Phase -2. In the first phase, six lakes were rejuvenated.

Subhan Bakery

“Around 36 families residing in huts near the lake offered to vacate the land. HYDRAA has assured it will recommend 2BHK houses to the state government,” stated a press note.

HYDRAA also rubbished media reports about irregularities in the tender process for Monsoon Emergency Teams (MET) for the provision of vehicles in the present monsoon season. “Last year, false accusations also surfaced during the tender process. certain vested interests were hell-bent on maligning HYDRAA’s reputation,” it said.

It said that this year, a nine-member committee, including representatives from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC), reviewed the tenders.

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