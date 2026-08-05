Telangana’s Vishnu Vardhan Reddy named India’s Dubai Consul General

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Dr Emmadi Vishnu Vardhan Reddy has been appointed as the Consul General of India in Dubai, becoming the first person from the state to head the Indian Consulate in the emirate.

The Consulate General of India in Dubai confirmed the appointment on Monday, August 3. A 2008-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, Dr Reddy succeeds Satish Kumar Sivan and will lead the mission serving Dubai and the Northern Emirates, home to one of the world’s largest Indian expatriate communities.

Diplomatic career

A native of Warangal district, Dr Reddy most recently served on deputation with the Telangana government as Special Secretary for Investment Promotion and External Engagements in the Industries and Commerce Department. Earlier, he headed the Regional Passport Office and the Ministry of External Affairs’ Branch Secretariat in Hyderabad.

His diplomatic career includes postings at the Indian missions in Madrid and Geneva. At the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) headquarters in New Delhi, he served in the Europe West, Latin America and Caribbean, and External Publicity divisions, handling bilateral and multilateral assignments.

Ahead of assuming charge in Dubai, Dr Reddy visited the Bharat Diamond Bourse and the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council in Mumbai to engage with industry representatives and gain insights into the India-UAE gem and jewellery trade.

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Medical background

Before joining the Indian Foreign Service, Dr Reddy trained as a doctor. He holds an MBBS degree from Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad, and an MD from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. He is proficient in English, Hindi, Telugu and Spanish.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai is one of India’s busiest overseas missions, providing consular services, strengthening trade and investment ties, and supporting the welfare of Indian nationals living in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.