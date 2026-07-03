Saudi Arabia’s ALBAIK set for Hyderabad debut with frozen nuggets

Hyderabad: ALBAIK, one of Saudi Arabia’s best-known fast-food chains, is set to make its Hyderabad debut through the launch of its frozen chicken nuggets, which will be introduced in the city by a local distributor.

Aadam Marketing & Distributor has announced that ALBAIK Nuggets, imported from Saudi Arabia, will soon be available at its Tolichowki and New Malakpet outlets. The company has opened pre-bookings ahead of the launch but has not yet announced an official release date or retail price.

Also Read Telangana man stranded in Saudi for 12 years dies of heart attack

The announcement relates to the retail sale of ALBAIK’s frozen chicken nuggets and does not indicate plans to open an ALBAIK restaurant in Hyderabad.

The product packaging describes the nuggets as premium quality, crispy and juicy, 100 percent halal, and frozen to preserve freshness and quality.

Founded in Jeddah in 1974 by Shakkour Abu Ghazalah, ALBAIK has expanded to more than 120 branches across Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Bahrain. The brand is known for its fried chicken and signature blend of 18 spices. Following Abu Ghazalah’s death, the business has continued under the leadership of his sons.