36 tonnes of adulterated ghee seized in Hyderabad crackdown

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on food adulteration, the Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (H-FAST) of the Commissioner’s Task Force, in coordination with the Food Safety Department, seized about 36 tonnes of adulterated ghee, raw materials and chemical additives during a special enforcement drive across the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate.

The joint teams conducted simultaneous inspections at 130 establishments, including 39 ghee manufacturing units and 91 outlets selling ghee. Officials found manufacturers allegedly preparing synthetic ghee by mixing cheaper ingredients such as palm oil, vanaspati, skimmed milk powder and starch with artificial ghee flavours and other chemical substances.

Hyderabad Police’s H-FAST and the Food Safety Department raided 130 establishments involved in alleged adulterated ghee manufacturing and sales, seizing 25.5 tonnes of adulterated ghee and 10.5 tonnes of raw materials and chemicals.



Officials said the ghee was allegedly made… pic.twitter.com/PykDfjgNPt — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 18, 2026

About 25.5 tonnes of adulterated ghee and 8.7 tonnes of cream, besides 1,200 litres of palm oil, 600 litres of vanaspati and other additives, were seized, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar said.

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The adulterated products, with the level of adulteration reportedly ranging from 10 to 40 percent, were allegedly packed and marketed as “100 percent Pure Ghee”, “Premium Ghee”, “Farm Fresh Ghee” and “Natural Ghee”. Officials found that several packs lacked mandatory details such as FSSAI licence numbers, batch or lot numbers, and dates of manufacture and expiry.

The synthetic ghee was allegedly supplied to restaurants, tiffin centres, sweet manufacturers, bakeries, caterers, dairy shops and Ayurvedic medicine outlets across Telangana and neighbouring states.

Officials said the manufacturers procured milk cream from several states and used cheaper substitutes to produce adulterated ghee at a low cost before selling it as genuine ghee at higher prices. Food safety officials collected samples for laboratory analysis, while the seized material was handed over to the Food Safety authorities for further legal action.

Health officials warned that the unauthorised oils and chemical additives used in such products could increase trans-fat intake and pose risks to cardiovascular health, besides potentially causing digestive, liver and kidney-related problems with prolonged consumption.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar urged consumers to purchase ghee and other dairy products only from reputed, licensed vendors and check for proper packaging and FSSAI details.

Citizens can report suspected food adulteration through Dial 112 or the H-FAST helpline at 8712661212.