Birthday celebration at Hyderabad’s Tank Bund turns tragic

Hyderabad: A birthday celebration turned tragic on Tank Bund, Hyderabad, on the night of Sunday, October 4, after a speeding lorry hit a family while they were crossing the road.

The accident led to the death of a six-year-old girl, Sarakshi, and her 41-year-old relative, Viswanath alias Vishwanth, both residents of Jonnabanda in Old Alwal.

Birthday celebration planned at Tank Bund in Hyderabad

As per the police, the family had travelled to the city to celebrate her birthday. Before reaching the Tank Bund, they watched a movie at PVR in Kukatpally.

At Tank Bund, they parked their car near the Maqdoom Mohiuddin statue and walked towards Hussainsagar. While crossing the road, they were struck by a lorry travelling from the Secunderabad side.

Girl dies at accident spot

In the accident, Sarakshi sustained severe injuries and died at the scene.

Viswanath was seriously injured in the accident and was taken to Gandhi Hospital for treatment. However, he died while undergoing treatment.

Following the accident, police registered a case and began an investigation.