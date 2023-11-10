Hyderabad: Heaps of litter on Tank Bund despite cake-cutting ban

Netizens on X shared pictures on how the trend continued despite the alert on signboards.

Hyderabad: Cake cutting on Tank Bund continues despite GHMC ban

Hyderabad: Despite the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) imposing a ban on cutting cakes and littering around the Tank Bund stretch, the activities seem to continue.

In a bid to free the stretch from littering, the GHMC had fixed reportedly eight signboards prohibiting the celebration trend involving cutting of cakes near Hussain Sagar Lake.

The corporation has now notified that the area is under CCTV surveillance and those found violating the rules will be subjected to penalties.

Nevertheless, the citizens seem to have clearly ignored the alert and continued to party across the street, creating a nuisance at night and leaving the place untidy.

Meanwhile, netizens on X shared a post on how the trend continued despite the signboards.

“This is what you leave behind after your birthday bash in TankBund. Celebrate, but tidy up too. This is our city. At least have sympathy for these folks who clean up your mess,” said another X user, sharing photos of GHMC sweepers cleaning the post-celebration trash.

Very often, the GHMC sanitation staff end up having to clean the leftover cakes, snacks, candles, and plastic food containers on the street.

