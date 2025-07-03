Hyderabad: Bilal Abbas Khan, one of the most celebrated stars of the Pakistani entertainment industry, is all set to return to television with not one, but two highly anticipated dramas. Known for his good looks and versatile performances in hits like Cheekh, Pyar Ke Sadqay, and Ishq Murshid, the actor continues to raise the bar with each new project.

Let’s have a look at the two most-anticipated upcoming Pakistani dramas of Bilal.

Bilal Abbas Khan’s upcoming Pakistani dramaa

1. Meri Zindagi Hai Tu

First up is Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, which will see Bilal share screen space with the stunning Hania Aamir for the very first time. Directed by Musaddiq Malek and produced by Six Sigma Plus, the drama has already gone on floors and is creating buzz for its fresh pairing and promising storyline.

2. Sitara Aur Siyara

Next, Bilal will be seen alongside Ayeza Khan in Green Entertainment’s upcoming drama Sitara Aur Siyara. Written and directed by Saba Sheikh and produced by Multiverse Entertainment, the show brings together two powerhouses of talent and is expected to be a major highlight of Green TV’s 2025 lineup.

With both dramas offering exciting new pairings, fans can’t wait to see what Bilal Abbas Khan has in store this time.

Which pairing are you most excited for — Bilal with Hania or Ayeza? Tell us in the comments!