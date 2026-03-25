Hyderabad to get Rs 941 Cr double-decker corridor between LB Nagar, Hayathnagar

Hyderabad: Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has announced the construction of a Rs 941 crore double-decker elevated corridor between LB Nagar and Hayathnagar to address heavy traffic congestion on one of the city’s busiest routes.

The 5.5-kilometre stretch is expected to benefit around 1.2 million residents across 70 colonies.

Funding and approval

The project will be jointly funded by the central and state governments, with Rs 741 crore from the Centre and Rs 200 crore from the state. The proposal, sent earlier this month, has already received central approval. The tendering process is expected to begin within six months.

In another initiative, a 1.2-kilometre double-decker flyover will be constructed on National Highway 65, connecting Madinaguda and BHEL, aiming to further improve traffic flow along the Pune–Hyderabad corridor.

Also Read Online road safety test mandatory for driving licence in Telangana

Mannanur–Srisailam elevated corridor plan

The minister also announced plans for a major elevated corridor from Mannanur to Srisailam, estimated at Rs 7,600 crore. While a six-lane road has already been developed from Tukkuguda to Mannanur, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been prepared for the proposed 52-kilometre elevated stretch up to Srisailam.

Massive Road development under HAM

Under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), the state is undertaking road development projects worth Rs 20,000 crore. Tenders have been issued for 441 works across 34 packages, covering over 6,092 kilometres at a cost of Rs 13,006 crore.

Tender progress and timeline

Evaluation of tenders for 24 packages is currently underway, while the process for the remaining 10 packages is expected to be completed within a week. The announcement was made during a question-and-answer session in the State Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.