Online road safety test mandatory for driving licence in Telangana

Hyderabad: In line with the recent Supreme Court directives on road safety, the Telangana Transport Department has announced that from April, those applying for drivers’ license must take a mandatory online road safety awareness test.

Currently, an applicant needs to take the learner’s licence test and the permanent driving test to obtain a driver’s licence. The new rule is a three-hour-long test consisting of six modules, each lasting 30 minutes.

The modules will include training as well as assessments related to road safety. Applicants will be shown examples illustrating how accidents occur, who may be responsible in such situations, and the impact these incidents have on victims and their families.

Candidates can either choose to take the test from their home or at a designated driving school.

Once over, a special certificate will be provided, enabling them to proceed to the next step, the learner’s licence test.

According to official data, India loses nearly 1.7 lakh people every year in road accidents alone. In Telangana alone, an average of 7,500 people lose their lives while nearly 23,000 suffer mild to severe injuries, some life-altering.