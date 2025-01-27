Not Wahaj or Fahad, Hania Aamir to romance him in her next drama

Islamabad: 2024 has been a monumental year for Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, whose drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum shattered records, becoming a global hit with over 1 billion views on YouTube. Starring alongside Fahad Mustafa, Hania’s portrayal of Sharjeena won hearts of the audiences worldwide. Since the show concluded in November, fans have eagerly awaited news about her next project.

The wait is finally over, and the news is nothing short of thrilling! Leading Pakistani entertainment portals have confirmed that Hania Aamir is all set to star opposite Bilal Abbas Khan in a new drama titled Meri Zindagi Hai Tu. This pairing marks a significant milestone, as both stars debuted in 2016 but have never worked together until now.

Bilal Abbas Khan and Hania Aamir, two of the biggest names in the industry, have delivered consecutive hits in past couple of years — Ishq Murshid and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, respectively. Their upcoming collaboration is already creating a buzz, promising to be a treat for fans.

The drama will be directed by Musaddiq Malek, the mastermind behind the recent hit Noor Jahan starring Kubra Khan. While details about the storyline are still under wraps, the excitement surrounding this pairing is all time high. Here’s how fans are reacting.

