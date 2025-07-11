Hyderabad’s MJ College of Engineering in TG EAPCET 2025 phase II counselling list

Hyderabad: The Muffakham Jah (MJ) College of Engineering & Technology is likely to be listed in phase II of TG EAPCET 2025 counselling.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the help desk of TG EAPCET said that the college was not available in phase I and will be listed in phase II.

Admission to MJ College of Engineering in Hyderabad

Recently, the college obtained interim relief from the Telangana High Court as the institution was allowed to participate in student counselling and admissions for the 2025-26 academic year.

Earlier, the Sultan-ul-Uloom Educational Society, which operates the MJ College of Engineering, had challenged the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) decision to revoke approval due to alleged non-submission of title deeds and building plans for its Banjara Hills campus.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara directed the AICTE to permit MJ College of Engineering in Hyderabad to proceed with admissions.

To ensure transparency, the court mandated that the college must prominently disclose the provisional status of admissions on its website.

The case has been adjourned to July 23.

TG EAPCET 2025 Phase II counselling

Despite the relief, MJ College of Engineering remained missing from TG EAPCET 2025 phase I counselling. However, TG EAPCET informed that it will be available in phase II.

For phase II, the last date for online filing of basic information is July 25 while certificate verification will be done on July 26.

The last date for exercise of options will be July 27 and freezing of options will be held on the same date.

Provisional allotment of seats will be done on or before July 30. Physical reporting at the allotted college can be done from July 31 to August 2.