Kuwait: The Embassy of India in Kuwait has suspended its facilitation service for Saudi transit visas for Indian nationals with immediate effect, citing preparations for the upcoming Haj 2026 season.

In an advisory issued on Wednesday, April 15 on X, the embassy said the arrangement, under which transit visa requests were processed through its offices, has been discontinued as Saudi Arabia gears up for the annual pilgrimage.

Haj 2026 is expected to take place between late May and early June, with the core rituals likely to be observed around May 25–29, subject to the sighting of the moon. The Day of Arafah is anticipated on May 26, followed by Eid al-Adha around May 27.

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Against this backdrop, Indian nationals intending to travel via Saudi Arabia have been advised to consult their respective airlines directly for the latest updates on immigration requirements, transit procedures and visa formali⁶ties before making travel plans.

The embassy clarified that it will not accept or process any further requests for Saudi transit visas under the previous system until further notice.

The suspension comes as Saudi authorities typically impose tighter entry regulations and logistical controls ahead original to manage the large influx of pilgrims from across the world.