Traffic restrictions announced for Telangana Formation Day celebrations

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri police on Monday, June 1, announced traffic restrictions in view of Telangana Formation Day celebrations on Tuesday, June 2.

The restrictions will remain in place from 7 AM- 12 noon. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will lead the celebrations at the Parade Ground in Secunderabad.

Commuters traveling from Begumpet towards Sangeeth Junction are advised to take the Paradise–Patny–Clock Tower route, while those heading towards Trimulgherry should use flyovers via St. John’s Rotary, Shenoy, AOC and KV. Alternative routes have also been suggested for traffic between Secunderabad, Bowenpally, Tank Bund, and Trimulgherry.

Heavy vehicles, RTC and private buses have been advised to stay away from the area while the celebrations are underway.

According to a press release, only emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass while the traffic restrictions are in place.

Traffic coming from Begumpet to Sangeeth Junction may take towards Paradise- PatnyClock tower- Sangeeth Junction. From Begumpet to Trimulgherry may take all flyovers- St. johns Rotary Shenoy- AOC- KV- Trimulgherry;

Commuters moving from Sangeeth Junction to Paltjaptta may take Clock tower- PatnyGhasmandi-Karbala-Tankbund-Khairtabad-Panjagutta

Traffic moving from Secunderabad to Trimulgherry may take left towards the Clocktower- Sangeeth- St.johns rotary Shenoy- AOC- Kendriya Vidyalaya- Trimulgherry.

Commuters moving from Secunderabad to Bowenpally may take left from the Clocktower and go towards Patny- Paradise- CTO Bowenpally.

Traffic coming from Bowenpally to Secunderabad may take Brookbond-Tivoli-Sweekar Upkaar- YMCA-Secunderabad Tankbund to Trlmugherry may take towards Paradise- CTO- TadbunDiamond point- Bowenpally market – Trimulgherry.

Commuters moving from Trimulgherry to Tank Bund must go through NCC-Pickets U k YMCA-Clock Tower-Patny-Ghasmandi-Karbala-Tankbund