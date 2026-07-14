Amid SIR, Telangana may roll out Permanent Residence Certificate

Hyderabad: The Telangana government may introduce a Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC) system similar to Karnataka’s as the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls continues.

The state is expected to set up a cabinet sub-committee to study the proposal.

Govt adviser on Permanent Residence Certificate in Telangana

A report in The Times of India quoted government adviser Mohammed Ali Shabbir as saying that the proposal is under active consideration after he submitted a representation to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

According to Shabbir Ali, the proposed PRC could help residents who are unable to trace their names or the names of their family members in the 2002 electoral rolls.

Explaining the Karnataka model, Shabbir Ali said the certificate is issued after an enquiry and verification of the applicant’s permanent residence.

The verification may include birth records, long-term residence, educational records, parents’ or spouse’s residence status, property records, electoral records, Aadhaar, ration cards, government service records, and other reliable evidence. Local enquiries may also be conducted where documentary proof is insufficient.

Owaisi meets Telangana Chief Secretary

Earlier, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi also demanded that the state government consider issuing a Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC) or Family Register Certificate to electors of Telangana. He met Telangana Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju in this regard.

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The Hyderabad MP said he, along with Faheem Qureshi, President and Vice Chairman of the Telangana Minority Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS), met the Chief Secretary and demanded that the Revanth Reddy government consider issuing a PRC or Family Register Certificate to electors of Telangana during the ongoing SIR under Article 162.

Owaisi posted on social media that if Chief Minister Revanth Reddy accepts the demand, it will benefit poor people in Telangana by helping them get their names included in the final SIR list, saving them from many difficulties and inconveniences.

The Hyderabad MP said he had already raised this issue with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. He also revealed that he was seeking an appointment with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and remarked that the Chief Minister is very busy.