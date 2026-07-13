Mumbai: Lock Upp 2 is gearing up for one of its biggest shake-ups yet. Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the reality show has already seen the exits of Shresta Iyer, Riyaz Ali, and Sunita Ahuja in the initial weeks.

Midweek eviction in Lock Upp 2

The latest buzz suggests that the show is set to witness a dramatic midweek Judgement Day, resulting in the elimination of two more contestants, Madhuri Jain and Sufi Motiwala.

The surprises may not end there.

Harshad Chopda’s exit on cards

As per insider reports, another contestant is expected to be evicted during the weekend Judgement Day, with Harshad Chopda emerging as the likely name. If confirmed, his exit would come as a major shock, considering he entered the show as one of the biggest and most popular contestants this season.

With these eliminations, the contestant count will reportedly come down to just 11, including wildcard entrant Shilpa Shinde. As Lock Upp 2 heads towards its finale in just three weeks, the makers appear to be accelerating the competition with back-to-back eliminations, raising the stakes for the remaining inmates.

While an official confirmation is still awaited, the reported mass eviction has already sparked discussions among fans, who are eagerly waiting to see how the game unfolds.