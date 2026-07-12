UP man booked for getting 3 passports with different birth dates

Pilibhit: A man has been booked here for allegedly obtaining three passports using different dates of birth and personal details, officials said.

The alleged irregularity came to light during the police verification of an application for a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) submitted by Simar Preet, a resident of Jamunia Jagat village.

According to police, the Regional Passport Office in Bareilly informed the Pilibhit superintendent of police that a scrutiny of the PCC application revealed that the applicant had earlier obtained two passports using different dates of birth and personal particulars. The passport office sought an inquiry into the matter and appropriate legal action.

Based on the communication from the senior superintendent of passports, a case has been registered at the Ghunghchai police station on Saturday, July 11, and a probe launched.

Circle Officer Vidhi Bhushan Maurya said the matter is being investigated thoroughly and further action would be taken on the basis of the evidence collected.

According to the complaint, the first passport was issued by the Bareilly Passport Office in 2016, recording the applicant’s date of birth as March 10, 1999. A second passport was issued by the Lucknow Passport Office in 2023 with the date of birth mentioned as May 29, 2001, while another passport issued on December 15, 2023, carried the date of birth as November 19, 2002.

The passport authorities flagged the case after finding that the same individual had allegedly secured three passports using different dates of birth and identity details, police said.