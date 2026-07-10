Telangana allots 5 acres for new Kendriya Vidyalaya

The order was issued by Lokesh Kumar D S, Secretary to the Government.

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Hyderabad: The Telangana government has approved the allocation of five acres of government land at Chelgal village in Jagtial district for setting up a new Kendriya Vidyalaya.

The land has been allotted free of cost, although the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan had requested 10 acres.

The order was issued by Lokesh Kumar D S, Secretary to the Government.

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Land approved for Kendriya Vidyalaya

According to the government order, the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) informed the government that the Jagtial District Collector had submitted proposals for the transfer of five acres of government land under the possession of WALAMTARI for establishing the school.

The proposal was placed before the Telangana Land Management Authority.

Land allotted free of cost

The government examined the proposal and approved the transfer of the five-acre land parcel free of cost for the school.

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Officials had informed the government that the basic market value of the land is Rs 21 lakh per acre, while the prevailing market value is Rs 1.05 crore per acre.

The government has directed the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration and the Jagtial District Collector to take the necessary steps to complete the land transfer process for the establishment of the new Kendriya Vidyalaya.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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