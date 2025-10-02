Centre sanctions four new Kendriya Vidyalayas for Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana will soon get four new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs), taking the total number of such schools in the state to 39.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, announced the sanction of these schools on Wednesday, stating that the move will expand access to quality primary and secondary education, especially in remote and underserved areas.

The new schools will come up at Bhadradri Kothagudem district headquarters (Aspirational District), Mulugu district headquarters (Tribal Area), Chelgal in Jagtial Rural Mandal, and Nagavaram Sivar in Wanaparthi district.

Kishan Reddy thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for supporting educational development in Telangana.

He also highlighted that in the last two years, the Centre has sanctioned 832 PM-Shri Schools with an allocation of Rs.400 crore. Additionally, about Rs.2,000 crore has been released under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan to strengthen the school education system.

Pointing to higher education initiatives, Kishan Reddy said the Sammakka-Sarakka Central Tribal University is being set up in Mulugu district with an investment of nearly Rs.1,000 crore, offering greater opportunities for students from tribal communities.