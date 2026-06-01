Telangana raises minimum monthly wage to Rs 14,000 from June 1

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has revised the minimum wages payable to employees across the state, with the new rates coming into effect from June 1.

The decision follows recommendations from the Telangana State Minimum Wages Advisory Board and a Cabinet Sub-Committee.

According to the notification, the revised minimum monthly wages will vary based on skill category and geographical zone into three categories – Zone-I covers Municipal Corporations, Zone-II includes Municipalities, while Zone-III comprises rural and other areas.

Skill labour defined

The notification also standardised skill classifications:

Unskilled: Jobs primarily involving manual or physical labour without prior experience or independent decision-making.

Jobs primarily involving manual or physical labour without prior experience or independent decision-making. Semi-Skilled: Work requiring basic skills acquired through experience and performed under supervision.

Work requiring basic skills acquired through experience and performed under supervision. Skilled: Jobs requiring technical or vocational training, experience and independent judgment.

Jobs requiring technical or vocational training, experience and independent judgment. Highly Skilled: Occupations demanding specialised expertise, professional competence and responsibility in decision-making

Revised minimum monthly wages

Skill Category Zone-I Zone-II Zone-III Unskilled Rs 16,000 Rs 15,000 Rs 14,000 Semi-Skilled Rs 17,000 Rs 16,000 Rs 15,000 Skilled Rs 18,500 Rs 17,500 Rs 16,500 Highly Skilled Rs 20,000 Rs 19,000 Rs 18,000

Key provisions

According to the government, monthly wages will be divided by 26 days for daily wage calculations.

Trainees will receive 75 per cent of the applicable wage, but not less than the minimum wage prescribed for unskilled workers.

Equal wages should be paid irrespective of gender, including transgender and differently-abled workers performing similar work.

Employees working on weekly offs or public holidays must be paid double wages. Overtime beyond eight hours a day will be compensated at twice the normal wage rate.

Employers must transfer wages directly into workers’ bank accounts through cheque or electronic payment modes such as NEFT, RTGS or IMPS.

In addition, workers already receiving wages higher than the notified rates will continue to receive the higher amount.

The government said a separate committee will determine minimum wages for labour-intensive and piece-rate industries such as power looms, garments, spinning mills, brick kilns, tobacco, beedi and handloom sectors.

New job sectors included

Several new sectors under minimum wage protection, including e-commerce and courier services, religious institutions, amusement and water parks have been included.

Additionally, mobile tower maintenance, handicrafts, cane and bamboo industries, borewell services, Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) units, aluminium and tin product manufacturing units, and LPG storage and distribution agencies have also been included.