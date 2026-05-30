Peace over stress: Bengaluru woman quits IT job to become auto rickshaw driver

Bengaluru: In a city known as India’s technology capital, a Bengaluru woman has taken an unconventional path by leaving her lucrative IT career and choosing to earn her livelihood as an auto-rickshaw driver. Her decision, driven by the desire for a stress-free life, has now sparked widespread discussion on social media.

The woman, who previously worked in the software industry, said she was struggling with constant work pressure, tight deadlines and long working hours. Despite earning a comfortable salary and enjoying the benefits associated with a corporate career, she found it increasingly difficult to maintain a healthy work-life balance.

According to her, the demanding nature of the IT sector had begun affecting her mental well-being.

Seeking a change, she decided to step away from the corporate world and pursue a profession that would offer her greater flexibility and control over her daily routine.

Today, she works as an auto driver in Bengaluru and says the change has transformed her life. Unlike her previous job, she can now choose her working hours, spend more time on personal interests and enjoy a greater sense of freedom.

What has surprised many is that the new profession is also providing her with a stable income. She reportedly earns around Rs 60,000 per month through her auto rickshaw service. More importantly, she says the job has brought her peace of mind and happiness.

A video featuring her journey recently went viral on social media, drawing thousands of reactions from users. Many professionals working in the IT sector identified with her experiences and expressed admiration for her decision.

One social media user, who claimed to have spent nearly two decades in the IT industry, commented that endless meetings, unnecessary conference calls and late-night technical emergencies often create significant stress for employees. The user praised the woman for having the courage to pursue a different path.

Others speculated that she may have accumulated substantial savings during her years in the technology sector, enabling her to make such a bold career move. However, several users pointed out that the story highlights a growing trend among professionals who are prioritising mental well-being and personal satisfaction over high-paying jobs.

The woman’s journey has reignited conversations about workplace stress, burnout and the importance of finding happiness beyond salary packages. In a world where career success is often measured by income and corporate status, her story serves as a reminder that for many people, peace of mind and quality of life can be equally valuable.