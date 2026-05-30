Bengaluru cop carries differently-abled youth across flooded road, wins praise

Bengaluru: While heavy rainfall continued to disrupt normal life in the city, a heartwarming act by a Bengaluru Police constable has won widespread public appreciation. Amid waterlogged streets and struggling commuters, the officer stepped forward to help a differently-abled young man safely cross a flooded road.

The incident was reported from the limits of the Byatarayanapura police station, where torrential rain had left several stretches submerged. As pedestrians struggled to wade through knee-deep water, the young man found it extremely difficult to cross the road.

A constable identified as Anil noticed his plight and immediately stepped in. Without hesitation, he lifted the youth onto his shoulders and carried him across the waterlogged stretch, ensuring he reached the other side safely.

The gesture has drawn praise from locals and social media users, who described it as a true reflection of the humane side of policing. Witnesses said the officer was already on rain duty and was himself drenched, yet chose to prioritise helping the vulnerable individual.

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Bengaluru has been witnessing intense downpours in recent days, leading to widespread waterlogging, traffic disruption, and hardship for daily commuters. Despite these challenges, police personnel have been deployed across key junctions to manage traffic and assist citizens.

The incident has since been widely shared, with many calling it an example of true service and humanity in action during a crisis.