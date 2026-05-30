Bengaluru: Auto driver killed after compound wall collapses during heavy rain.

Bengaluru: Days after a compound wall collapse at Bowring Hospital claimed seven lives during heavy rainfall, Bengaluru has witnessed another rain-related tragedy. An auto-rickshaw driver was killed after a compound wall collapsed on his vehicle amid heavy showers in the city’s Vijayanagar area on Friday evening, May 29.

The deceased has been identified as Shivaborayya, aged 56, a resident of Gangondanahalli. According to police, the incident occurred when a compound wall adjacent to the Vijayanagar Club gave way due to the incessant rain and fell directly onto a parked auto-rickshaw. Shivaborayya, who was inside the vehicle at the time, was trapped under the debris and died on the spot.

His body has been shifted to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered at the Vijayanagar Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

Heavy rains disrupt life in Bengaluru

Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Bengaluru on Friday evening, disrupting normal life and causing widespread inconvenience. Multiple roads were waterlogged, several trees were uprooted, and traffic movement was severely affected across the city.

The rain once again exposed the city’s infrastructure challenges, with several underpasses getting submerged. Motorists were forced to take alternate routes as authorities struggled to clear accumulated rainwater from key stretches.

The fatal wall collapse in Vijayanagar has renewed concerns over the safety of ageing structures and the preparedness of civic agencies during the monsoon season.

Water logging, flooding

Among the worst-affected locations was the busy KR Circle underpass, which was inundated following the downpour. Similar flooding was reported from several other underpasses, prompting officials to rush to the affected areas.

Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Commissioner Maheshwar Rao visited a number of waterlogged underpasses and reviewed the situation on the ground. Speaking to reporters, he said instructions had been issued to ensure the quick removal of accumulated rainwater and prevent prolonged flooding.

He stated that measures were being taken to improve drainage systems and ensure the smooth flow of rainwater on city roads. Rao also stressed the importance of proper waste disposal, noting that garbage dumped on roads and in drains often blocks water flow and aggravates flooding during heavy rains.

The Commissioner said civic authorities have been directed to remove dry and weak trees, as well as hanging branches along roadsides, to reduce the risk of accidents during strong winds and heavy rain. Efforts are also being intensified to clear stormwater drains and monitor vulnerable locations across the city.

With the monsoon gaining momentum, authorities have urged residents to remain cautious, avoid waterlogged areas, and report dangerous structures or fallen trees to civic agencies immediately.

The latest tragedy has once again highlighted the urgent need for stronger infrastructure safety measures and proactive disaster management in Bengaluru during the rainy season.