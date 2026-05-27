Jail-themed mandi restaurant in Hyderabad gets notice over poor hygiene

Hyderabad: A jail-themed Mandi restaurant in Madeenguda was served a showcause notice by the food safety teams of Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Tuesday, May 26, over poor hygiene.

The restaurant, Gismat Jail Mandi, did not have a valid Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license or records for pest control or water testing. Medical records for food handlers were also not produced during inspection, CMC stated in a release.

Meat was stored in filthy conditions and handled by employees without proper aprons or hand gloves. In addition, an unhygienic dishwashing area, poor condition of iron knives, chopping boards and poor lighting in the kitchen and store room areas were flagged.

CMC has said that regular food safety inspections will continue across restaurants, kitchens, eateries, and food establishments to strengthen hygiene standards and public health safety across Cyberabad.

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To report any food safety concerns, citizens can reach out through the My CURE app or by tagging @CMC_Offcl on X/Twitter for prompt field inspection and necessary action.