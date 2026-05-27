Jail-themed mandi restaurant in Hyderabad gets notice over poor hygiene

The establishment was also found storing non-vegetarian items improperly, and food handlers were working without aprons and hand gloves.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 27th May 2026 8:55 pm IST
Illuminated Gismat restaurant sign at night with bright lighting and modern design.
Jail-themed Mandi restaurant in Hyderabad gets notice over poor hygiene

Hyderabad: A jail-themed Mandi restaurant in Madeenguda was served a showcause notice by the food safety teams of Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Tuesday, May 26, over poor hygiene.

The restaurant, Gismat Jail Mandi, did not have a valid Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license or records for pest control or water testing. Medical records for food handlers were also not produced during inspection, CMC stated in a release.

Meat was stored in filthy conditions and handled by employees without proper aprons or hand gloves. In addition, an unhygienic dishwashing area, poor condition of iron knives, chopping boards and poor lighting in the kitchen and store room areas were flagged.

Subhan Bakery
Firefighters extinguishing a grass fire in a rural area, using hoses to control the flames and prevent fu.
Firefighters extinguishing a grass fire in an open field with smoke rising, demonstrating emergency respo.

CMC has said that regular food safety inspections will continue across restaurants, kitchens, eateries, and food establishments to strengthen hygiene standards and public health safety across Cyberabad.

To report any food safety concerns, citizens can reach out through the My CURE app or by tagging @CMC_Offcl on X/Twitter for prompt field inspection and necessary action.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 27th May 2026 8:55 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button