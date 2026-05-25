Hyderabad to receive powerful thunderstorms in next two hours

Severe thunderstorms will also impact Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Nalgonda, Kamareddy, Sircilla, Peddapalli.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th May 2026 5:27 pm IST
Motorcyclist riding through Hyderabad during moderate rain, wet roads, and lush green trees in the backgr.
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Hyderabad: A powerful thunderstorm is expected to hit various parts of East and South Hyderabad on Monday, May 25, in the next two hours.

Areas including LB Nagar, Hayathnagar, Vanasthalipuram, BN Reddy, Balapur, Chandrayangutta, Gurrumguda, Charminar, parts of Medchal-Malkajgiri and other nearby areas will receive heavy rains, said local weather enthusiast T Balaji.

Also known as the Telangana Weatherman, Balaji warned residents of the affected areas to stay alert and plan accordingly.

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Severe thunderstorms will also impact Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Nalgonda, Kamareddy, Sircilla, Peddapalli, while Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Jagitial, Sangareddy, Karimnagar, Sircilla, Siddipet, and Medak will face more intense thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, isolated storms are ahead in Yadari Bhuvanagiri, Jangaon, Hanmakonda, Bhupalapally, Suryapet, and Medchal.

Minimal scattered thunderstorms will continue in South Hyderabad’s Shamshabad, Maheshwaram, and Kongara Kalan.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th May 2026 5:27 pm IST

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