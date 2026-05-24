Traffic restrictions announced for skywalk construction at Mehdipatnam

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police announced traffic restrictions at Mehdipatnam for the construction of a skywalk and installation of CCTV cameras at PVNR expressway.

The restrictions will remain in place from 4 PM on Sunday to 6 AM on Monday.

From evening 4 PM onwards, traffic coming from Masab Tank, NMDC, SD Eye Hospital towards Rethibowli-Nanal Nagar will be diverted at PVNR Expressway pillar numbers 2 and 3 at Azizia Mosque via Meraj Cafe and take a right turn at Mehdipatnam at pillar number 15 and will be merged in the regular route.

Commuters moving from Tolichowki, Langer Houz, and Attapur via Nanal Nagar-Rethibowli towards Masab Tank will be diverted at PVNR Expressway pillar number 23 ‘u’ turn to the opposite direction and will be allowed to merge in the same direction at pillar numbers 4 and 5 in the regular route.

Traffic coming from Masab tank towards RGIA will be diverted at S.D Eye Hospital towards Laxminagar Ramp at pillar number 77.

Commuters moving from the Hyderabad airport towards Mehdipatnam will take exit at Laxmi Nagar Ramp at pillar number 88. Vehicles will take exit at respective down ramps according to the work progress on PVNR Expressway.